Batters ready to swing in softball semi finals

SOFTBALL: Bats are ready to swing and gloves are at the ready for the first week of the Hervey Bay Softball Association semi-finals.

With only three weeks left to complete the season, teams are focused on securing spots in the last weekend of competition.

Association president Donna Jenkins has been keeping an eye on the weather as the recent rain poses a threat to the semi-finals.

“We are good to go and hoping the weather holds off,” she said.

Matches commence at the Hervey Bay fields from 9am with under-12 and 16 matches.

The final matches of the day will be the men’s A grade semi-finals to be played at 5pm.