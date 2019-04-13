Battle begins as Morris dishes dirt on twin bro

Josh Morris and Brett Morris during their time together at Canterbury-Bankstown. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

INJURED winger Brett Morris has turned informant on brother Josh as Sydney Roosters star Joseph Manu looks to execute a twin sting in Cronulla on Saturday night.

When the Morris brothers clashed on opposing sides for Canterbury and St George Illawarra back in 2011, a mock fist fight erupted behind the dead-ball line, which sucked the TV cameras in hook, line and sinker.

But this week, the attack has been a little more covert and calculated.

Brett Morris might still be sidelined for his new club the Roosters with a knee injury, but his mentoring of centre partner Manu has only intensified this week and the full sibling dossier has been laid bare.

Manu will go head-to-head with Sharks veteran Josh Morris in a key centre match-up to rival Latrell Mitchell's scintillating assignment against 18-year-old Cronulla speed sensation Bronson Xerri.

Josh Morris was considered one of the best defensive centres in rugby league during his State of Origin days, but Manu has gone straight to the source as he looks to expose the Sharks' on the right edge.

"It'll be a pretty good battle. He's well experienced, he's been around the game a long time. I've got his brother here now so hopefully I can get a few tips off him, see what he's good at, and what he's not," Manu said.

Brett Morris will miss the Cronulla clash due to an injury. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

"He (Brett) has helped me out a lot here, especially with his experience. He hasn't really played much, but being around he can sense what to do in defence and attack and he talks to me about my defence mainly - decision-making and what he's feeling for me.

"It's been good having him at the club and he's helped me a lot."

The Roosters are second on the ladder coming into Round 5, while the Sharks are desperate to bounce back following a disappointing loss to Parramatta and consolidate their position in the top eight.

Filling in for the injured Brett Morris on the right wing at the Roosters is Matthew Ikuvalu, a mature-age rookie, who Manu revealed was picked with his own personal recommendation.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson sought Manu's input on who he wanted standing outside him during Morris's absence, and the vote of confidence from the 22-year-old in Ikuvalu, three years his senior, was overwhelming.

"Yeah the thing with Robbo is he knows who you want and he'll ask you, 'do you want this person outside you?' or 'what are you thinking?'" Manu said.

"I know that he trusted Matt and I also trusted in Matt. I wanted him as my winger.

"We had a few options there but I just wanted Matt because I know I can trust him.

"Morris was out so it wasn't good he got injured but I was happy Matt came into the side.

"He's got a lot of skills and he's just a strong ball carrier. He's got a lot to learn I know that, but I feel really comfortable having him outside me."