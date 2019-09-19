BATTLE FOR REDHEADS:'My fiery hair is my brand'

MAUREEN Murphy hasn't always loved her long curly red hair.

Now the Hervey Bay mum says it is her brand.

"It took a while to get used to it,” she said.

"When you are young there is a lot of bullying, so I didn't really like my hair.

"Now as I have grown up, I have learnt to embrace it.”

Mrs Murphy said the news of the possible Festival of Redheads reached her quickly.

"My boss called me, told me it was happening and that I would have to be the mascot,” she said.

"As soon as I heard about it I knew I had to get involved.

"I never expected a festival like this to come here but I have always wished for it.”

Mrs Murphy said the best part of having red hair was being able to stand out.

However, she managed to blend in with the crowd at Queens Park yesterday, surrounded by fellow redheads and supporters wearing red wigs.

Flame-haired mother and daughter Tiffany and Lily Mead also braved the early morning chill to gather in the park from 5.30am.

Mrs Mead said, as a mother of two redheads, she thought "why not come down and support the cause?”

"We redheads are very intelligent and sassy people,” she said.

"Never underestimate a redhead - I have always said that.”