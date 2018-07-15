Menu
PHYSICAL: Hervey Bay Bombers and Bay Power players clash, but it didn't extend past a minor push and shove. Matthew McInerney
AFL

OPINION: Battle of the Bay a great advert for AFL

Matthew McInerney
by
15th Jul 2018 1:21 PM

OPINION: There is nothing better to watch or play than a good, hard game of footy.

The majority of my sports involvement comes on various sidelines, hills, grandstands, or in front of the TV, but I daresay the players on the field may share a similar opinion.

Games like Saturday's Battle of the Bay between AFL Wide Bay rivals and genuine flag contenders Hervey Bay Bombers and Bay Power are the types of match-ups you just can't top. It's when the spectator is so enthralled in what's happening on the field the scoreboard and countdown clock take a back seat.

It's when players are locked in a tight, physical contest where every play matters.

It's when there is so much feeling that players put everything they have into every hit. There's disagreements, some push and shove, but it doesn't escalate into fisticuffs.

It's when the little moments - a mark in heavy traffic, a miracle handball to an open man or the desperation to win a ball despite being heavily outnumbered by opposition guernseys - make the biggest impact.

This AFL Wide Bay game had it all, and Aussie fans of any background would be thrilled if this contest was repeated on grand final day.

