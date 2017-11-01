News

Battle of the billboards ramps up in M'boro campaign

BILLBOARD WARS: Union members protesting a future Nicholls LNP government outside Maryborough yesterday. Blake Antrobus
Blake Antrobus
by

A BILLBOARD warning Maryborough will be 'grim under Tim' has been erected on a major road outside Maryborough.

Unveiled by the Maryborough sub-branch of the Queensland Council of Unions along Saltwater Creek Rd, it warns of potential cuts to jobs and health sectors and more asset sales under an LNP State Government.

Sub-branch secretary Allison Finley-Bissett said the billboard was funded by the Labor Day committee and the statewide Council of Unions.

She said the electorate faced an uncertain future for publicly-owned assets under a future Tim Nicholls government.

"Maryborough is what they refer to as a marginal seat, and last time it was the seat that brought the Palaszczuk government,” Ms Finley-Bissett said.

"We need to keep community services, our hospital and public assets, and we need to keep jobs here. We cannot have a change of government here in Maryborough, it will kill this town.”

A spokesman from the LNP said the billboard was "more proof Annastacia Palaszczuk is in the unions' pocket.”

"We knew we would see the mother of all scare campaigns from Labor and the unions,” the spokesman said.

"(She) has no record to run on.”

But as protesters gathered on Saltwater Creek Rd in the early hours of the morning, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders was hitting the streets with Queensland Treasurer Curtis Pitt.

The pair announced the extension of the statewide Back To Work employment program until July 2021.

Two of the latest employed under the program include Maryborough residents Patrick Oakhill and Tilea Porter, who were hired by A Spoonful of Sugar Cafe after being unable to find work for months.

Mr Pitt said Labor would pledge to invest an additional $155 million.

"So many local people and businesses have benefited from Back to Work, whether it be the regular program of the Youth Boost,” Mr Pitt said.

"It confirms what a lot of employers are seeking, it ensures the programs are available for them to help grow their businesses.”

In response, Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen said the government needed to give businesses the incentive to grow.

Fraser Coast drug dealer jailed over $30K ice bust

And when the 23-year-old gets released, he will have to complete 240 hours of community service.

The reasons thousands of regional apprentices drop out

Apprenticeship drop out rates are increasing across regional Queensland.

Tradies cutting training short and not seeing long-term benefits

24 hr service station, shopping complex approved by council

An artist's impression of what the proposed Bideford St shopping complex will look like.

The project was approved under delegated authority.

Public notice, addressing education, election: Letters

To blame the system (or government of the day) for children not finishing their education at year 12 level is a tad judgemental.

Neither the system nor the teachers decide the time frame.

