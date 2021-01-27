IT WAS an innocent-enough wager between siblings - who could swim a 1500m length at Kingston Beach the fastest.

Sophie Botterill-James, 18, was sure she had it in hand over her 12-year-old brother William.

But while Sophie clocked an impressive 32 minutes, her younger sibling was first past the post at a lightning-fast 29.30 - winning a promised $100 prize from their dad.

Siblings William Botterill-James 12 and Sophie Botterill-James 18 of Hobart who had a bet who would finish first in the 1500 metre event. Australia Day Ocean Swim at Kingston Beach. Picture: Nikki Davis-Jones

Sophie and William weren't just racing each other on Tuesday though - they were also vying for a place among a crowd of keen swimmers at the twelfth annual Australia Day Ocean Swim.

Held each year by the Kingston Beach Surf Life Saving Club, the swim has in recent years been held in conjunction with A Day on the Beach, held each Australia Day.

But while COVID-19 restrictions led to this year's event being cancelled, some 162 swimmers still turned out in force for their annual Australia Day dunk.

Sophie said the organisers held a special presentation for her and William, alongside the winners of the annual 500m and 1.5km races.

"I've always kind of thought that I was better than him, and Dad said: 'why don't you see in a race'," she said.

"He got the prize at the end."

Swim organiser Sandra Gadsby said swimming was a growing sport in Tasmania, so she wasn't surprised to see scores of people turn up during what were idyllic conditions on Tuesday.

"Today was absolutely beautiful, perfect, hardly any winds and it's been fairly warm," she said.

"There are a lot more swimmers now than when we started 12 years ago. There are lots of masters and senior masters - it's a great way to stay fit when you're not able to run anymore."

Originally published as Battle of the siblings at Australia Day swim