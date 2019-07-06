BATTLEGROUND: Simulated military skirmish at Susan River

Lachlan Presser, Blake Presser, Tyson Benecke, Dan Lyndley and Jesse Woodland having a blast during a recent gel ball open day.

Lachlan Presser, Blake Presser, Tyson Benecke, Dan Lyndley and Jesse Woodland having a blast during a recent gel ball open day. Cody Fox

A BATTLE of wits and attrition will be waged at Susan River this weekend.

Operation Eastern Predator, a large-scale military simulation event, will be held on the weekend and will be the largest held in Australia to date.

Organiser Bob Davis, owner of Susan River Gel Ball and Hard Yakka boot camp, said about 104 people would be taking part in the event over the weekend.

About 20 of those are from the Fraser Coast, with others travelling from Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and interstate to take part.

The participants will be split into two groups - the coalition and the militia - and they will go head to head using gel ball blasters over the next two days.

Those involved will be over 18 and will be wearing the necessary safety gear for gel ball.

The militia will be defending their small towns, which have been invaded, while coalition try to quell the uprising.

Mr Davis said it was important to point out that the week-end was not about warmongering.

"We have a number of veterans who are struggling with life.

"They are enjoying themselves and the mateship and camaraderie," he said.

The coalition will be dressed in camouflage and the participants will have ration packs and two-way radios to carry around.

The event will be held on 1200 acres of bushland in Susan River, with the aim to make it a fun but realistic event.

There will even be participants with cameras, playing the part of war correspondents.

Two people will be rostered on at all times over the two days at the guide post to provide directions and help people who wander into the wrong area.

"It is a lot of fun.

"It takes a lot of concentration," Mr Davis said.

He said safety was important and there was a strong emphasis on looking after one's mates.

Mr Davis is hoping to hold another simulation in about six months.