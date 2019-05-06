Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Luke Stock is a dairy farmer in the Lockyer Valley. Picture: Richard Waugh/AAP
Luke Stock is a dairy farmer in the Lockyer Valley. Picture: Richard Waugh/AAP
News

Family dairy farm down to the last drop

by Sarah Matthews
6th May 2019 5:00 AM

DESPITE how tough it has been to farm through the past couple of years of drought, Gatton dairy farmer Luke Stock loves his family farm lifestyle.

Mr Stock is a third-generation farmer and lives on the family's 70ha farm in the Lockyer Valley with his parents, wife and four children.

He said he hoped his kids would continue the farm's legacy after the number of Queensland dairies had crashed.

"In 2011 there were 1100 dairy farms in Queensland. Today we're down to 370-odd farms," Mr Stock said.

"It's tragic because when you lose a farm, you're losing generations of knowledge."

The drought has had a negative effect on everyone from farmers to suppliers and local businesses.

"Because of the drought, the grain we feed our cattle has gone up in price by 45 per cent and hay has gone up by 50 per cent," Mr Stock said.

"I don't blame the hay farmers, it's a flow-on effect.

 

Luke Stock is a dairy farmer in the Lockyer Valley. Picture: Richard Waugh/AAP
Luke Stock is a dairy farmer in the Lockyer Valley. Picture: Richard Waugh/AAP

 

"And, at the end of the day, if we don't have extra money we don't have money to spend in town."

More than anything, Mr Stock wants people to be more aware of how the choices they make in the supermarket effect people like him and those producing the food they buy.

"It's really easy to go into the supermarket, buy a bottle of milk and have no understanding of what goes into it," he said.

"What we (farmers) want is as simple as a moral understanding."

Mr Stock said he hoped people would understand the challenges primary producers faced.

To help address these and other issues facing Aussie farmers, The Courier-Mail, together with major News Corp Australia mastheads in NSW and Victoria, launched the Adopt a Farmer campaign last week, which aims to raise $800,000.

Visit adoptafarmer.com.au for more details and to donate.

 

 

.
.

 

dairy farmers editors picks gatton lockyer valley

Top Stories

    Pitt announces $750k plan to boost port potential

    premium_icon Pitt announces $750k plan to boost port potential

    Politics A $750,000 CHUNK will be taken out of the $172.9 million Hinkler Regional Deal for a pre-feasibility study to explore the potential of the Bundaberg Port.

    'She has been scarred': Man abuses daughter for three years

    premium_icon 'She has been scarred': Man abuses daughter for three years

    News Father's years of sexual abuse against own daughter exposed

    RECORD NUMBERS: Car tourism fuelling Fraser Coast economy

    premium_icon RECORD NUMBERS: Car tourism fuelling Fraser Coast economy

    News Thousands turned out for the annual May in the Bay car show

    GALLERY: New event Echoes strikes a chord

    premium_icon GALLERY: New event Echoes strikes a chord

    News Organiser Brendan Heit said the event was exactly what was aimed for