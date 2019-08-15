Bauple gallery shows region's depth of talent

FRASER Coast's gateway hinterland town, Bauple, has been hiding some exciting talent.

Jenny Regal of Racemes Gallery has been on a colourful adventure uncovering artists in the region.

Almost all of the artwork for sale in the gallery is Australian.

She said the bookmarks, cards and stubby holders were made in Australia and all of the artwork was marked to recognise the artists.

There is one cabinet "with everything made entirely in Bauple or within 50km here".

"We have got some very talented artists: local artists from Bauple, Tiaro, Miva and Maryborough with beautiful paintings," Ms Regal said.

"I feel very honoured they have given me the opportunity to showcase and sell their works."

"It is just so unique."

Racemes Gallery owner Jenny Regal shares her appreciation of Australian artists. Boni Holmes

Ms Regal also has a collection of Aboriginal art from the Northern Territory and a Curra resident.

"I have always liked Aboriginal art. It is interesting - there is often stories and legends behind it," she said.

"All of the art has certificates of authenticity - I want them to get the royalties they deserve."

The art appreciator said she was hoping to have more local Aboriginal art in the gallery.

She is also the only Queensland stockist of some beautifully illustrated Aboriginal storybooks.

Ms Regal said the goal of the gallery was to stay local.

Ms Regal also stocks local crafters' work, including candles and soy products and jewellery.

"I like to promote other people," she said.

"Why shouldn't we give our locals the opportunity."

The gallery is at 2 Willetts Rd, Bauple, and is open from Wednesday to Sunday 9.30am-4pm. Call Ms Regal on 0416 002 615.