A man was charged with drug driving twice after using cannabis oil. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts
News

Bauple man prescribed cannabis oil caught twice drug driving

Carlie Walker
29th Jan 2021 5:59 AM | Updated: 30th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Using cannabis oil to help treat his pain and insomnia led to a Bauple man being busted twice for drug driving.

James Daniel Hadley pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to two counts of drug driving.

The court heard he was stopped by police on September 15 at Bauple.

He tested positive for cannabis and told police he had a medical script for cannabis oil.

Inquiries made by police confirmed the information, but Hadley was told he wasn't allowed to drive while using the oil.

He was then stopped by police on November 8 on the Bruce Highway where he again tested positive to cannabis.

The court heard Hadley had waited a few days after using the oil to drive, but it hadn't been long enough to avoid testing positive.

He had been using the oil for pain management after a leg injury and to help him sleep.

Magistrate John Milburn said although Hadley was using the drug legally, he could not drive while using it.

Hadley was fined $900 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

