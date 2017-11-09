Menu
Bauple Museum offers coffee on the veranda

LOTS TO SEE: Artefacts and information at the Bauple Museum is on display seven days a week.
Boni Holmes
AFTER perusing the region's history at the Bauple Museum, take a load off in their new coffee shop.

Bauple Museum volunteer Dorree Rogers said they will officially open on Monday, November 13, at 2pm with special guests Mayor Chris Loft and councillor Anne Maddern.

"We have been strongly supported by the Bauple community," Mrs Rogers said.

"The service station and small shop closed approximately five years ago and there has been nothing since.

"The museum volunteers made a decision to supply coffee and progressed this idea over the last six weeks.

"The community has worked together and volunteers fitted out the coffee shop on the front veranda, working tirelessly over the last few weeks.

"We will start off small and see where we go.

"This will not only be an attraction for travellers in RVs and caravans but for our community too."

There will be coffee, tea, cold drinks, ice creams and Gunalda's Mi-Bakery will supply small treats.

 

Bauple Museum Photo Contributed
DETAILS

The Bauple Museum, 1 Bauple Dr, is open seven days from 10am-3pm. Gold coin admission.

For info visit Facebook, www.bauplemuseum.com or phone 4193 9341.

FAST FACTS

The Mt Bauple Museum was opened on February 24, 2001. This was 132 years after the first settler took up residence in the area.

Topics:  bauple coffee shop fccommunity fcevents fcwhatson museum

Fraser Coast Chronicle

