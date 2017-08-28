26°
Community

Bauple throws a new nut in the mix

Boni Holmes
| 28th Aug 2017 11:37 AM
Jacq Hunt from The Little Street Circus.
Jacq Hunt from The Little Street Circus. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WHOLE 15 nuts is the number to beat at this year's annual Bauple Nut Bash.

Last year, English backpacker Ben Smith was the champion nut cracker for the bash's popular competition.

The Bauple Recreation Grounds Association have organised a circus themed event with new entertainment and an extra nut throwing competition.

Association president Debbie Brischke said the community was gearing up to celebrate what life in their beautiful region was all about.

"While the theme may change year to year, the organisers have maintained a strong focus, over the last 11 years, on the core values that the residents of Bauple hold dear to heart- of wholesome fun, friendship and community involvement,” she said.

"The result is this fantastic, laid back, family fun based event that comes together with the help of local community groups, residents, local businesses and much valued Fraser Coast Council support.”

Jacq Hunt from The Little Street Circus.
Jacq Hunt from The Little Street Circus. Alistair Brightman

The nut bash event will start at noon on Saturday, September 2.

"There will be no shortage of activities to keep the young and young at heart entertained,” Debbie said.

"We will celebrate the townships historical connection to the macadamia nut with is nut cracking championship to street circus activities.”

There will be market and food stalls, local musical entertainment from Musical Merv and the Bhopple Fairies, kids games, and the tug-o-war competition.

Ron Laycock will demonstrate his fire-power with his Mad Jet Truck and the fireworks will finish off the event.

Debbie said this event was an ideal time to network and get to know the locals.

"Our local P&C, playgroup, scouts, Bauple Band Hall, Historical Museum and Mens Shed all pitch in on the day, so don't be shy if you have any questions or enquiries, someone will be able to direct you to the relevant person to talk to.

"Dare to dress the theme and share the atmosphere we love about our little town and see how our thriving community groups can put on a day for all to remember.”

Visit Facebook or phone Debbie on 0418 771 696.

FIND THE FUN

The Bauple Nut Bash will be held at the Bauple Recreation Grounds, 18 Forestry Rd from noon-8pm on Saturday, September 2.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  bauple nut bash fccommunity fcevents fraser coast regional council

REVEALED: Magpie swooping hot spots to avoid on Coast

REVEALED: Magpie swooping hot spots to avoid on Coast

IT'S THAT wonderful time of year again, when cyclists, joggers and school kids find themselves subject to a flurry of death from above.

Female cop disease tested after bitten during drug search

A Hervey Bay police officer was bitten to the arm.

"I don't know what diseases she may have."

Last of the Tobruk tickets released today

WELCOME: The ex-HMAS Tobruk entering the Port of Bundaberg.

Last chance to get on board

Family, friends and faith bridge the age gap

Olive Williams took up bridge to combat her boredom and make something of her life - she is still very involved and plays several times a week at the age of 101.

Still active at 101

Local Partners

Hervey Bay sets the standard for Fraser Coast libraries

The free wifi systems at local libraries will be modelled off the Hervey Bay branch, and computer class equipement will undergo an overhaul.

Fraser Coast welcomes Variety

Variety Club Bash from Melbourne to Fraser Island - Where's Wally team (L) Wayne Cornish, Robert Grigg and Jonathan Dewar prepare to catch the barge to Kingfisher.

Variety Bash ended their week long journey on Fraser Island today

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

MTV VMAs 2017: Winners, red carpet and performances

Katy Perry hosts the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

KATY Perry's jokes fall flat and Lorde took to the stage, to dance.

The Block couple embroiled in cheating scandal

The Block contestants Ronnie and Georgia.

The Block’s Ronnie and Georgia accused of ripping off winning design

Swift mocks Kim’s robbery: ‘As low as it gets’

aylor Swift's new music video for Look What You Made Me Do.

MUSIC fans are accusing Taylor Swift of going to a step too far.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e7 - The Dragon and the Wolf

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 7 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers about the GoT season 7 finale*

Versatile virtuoso's vibrant visuals

Tracey McKenzie from Hervey Bay with some of her colourful artwork.

Vibrant artist spends her life with a pencil in her hand.

Embattled Channel Ten finds a buyer from the US

CBS Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and has a current market capitalisation of $US28 billion.

Channel Ten has been rescued by CBS

Great House - Great VALUE

51 Bounty Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Large bedrooms with 2 baths master with ensuite 2 Living areas including media room Good side access approx. 2.9m Solar and Water tank and LPG hot water and air...

DUAL LIVING - GOOD LOCATION

23 Mayfair Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms in Main House Separate room with own bathroom and kitchenette Double lock up garage Won't last long Inspect today

Investment opportunity awaits!

22 Colyton Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This centrally located property is in the popular suburb of Torquay with schools, general store, sporting grounds, aquatic centre, shopping centre, beach and...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 $330,000

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.