Bauple throws a new nut in the mix

A WHOLE 15 nuts is the number to beat at this year's annual Bauple Nut Bash.

Last year, English backpacker Ben Smith was the champion nut cracker for the bash's popular competition.

The Bauple Recreation Grounds Association have organised a circus themed event with new entertainment and an extra nut throwing competition.

Association president Debbie Brischke said the community was gearing up to celebrate what life in their beautiful region was all about.

"While the theme may change year to year, the organisers have maintained a strong focus, over the last 11 years, on the core values that the residents of Bauple hold dear to heart- of wholesome fun, friendship and community involvement,” she said.

"The result is this fantastic, laid back, family fun based event that comes together with the help of local community groups, residents, local businesses and much valued Fraser Coast Council support.”

Jacq Hunt from The Little Street Circus. Alistair Brightman

The nut bash event will start at noon on Saturday, September 2.

"There will be no shortage of activities to keep the young and young at heart entertained,” Debbie said.

"We will celebrate the townships historical connection to the macadamia nut with is nut cracking championship to street circus activities.”

There will be market and food stalls, local musical entertainment from Musical Merv and the Bhopple Fairies, kids games, and the tug-o-war competition.

Ron Laycock will demonstrate his fire-power with his Mad Jet Truck and the fireworks will finish off the event.

Debbie said this event was an ideal time to network and get to know the locals.

"Our local P&C, playgroup, scouts, Bauple Band Hall, Historical Museum and Mens Shed all pitch in on the day, so don't be shy if you have any questions or enquiries, someone will be able to direct you to the relevant person to talk to.

"Dare to dress the theme and share the atmosphere we love about our little town and see how our thriving community groups can put on a day for all to remember.”

Visit Facebook or phone Debbie on 0418 771 696.

FIND THE FUN

The Bauple Nut Bash will be held at the Bauple Recreation Grounds, 18 Forestry Rd from noon-8pm on Saturday, September 2.