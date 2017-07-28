Bauple's Mary River Bridge has been reduced to one lane

THE Mary River Bridge on Bauple-Woolooga Rd in Bauple has been reduced to one lane.

The measure was undertaken to improve safety and visibility for motorists.

Acting district director Brendan Clancy said the change was made in response to community feedback.

"While there is sufficient space for two vehicles to pass on the bridge, the curved approaches to the bridge make it difficult to see oncoming traffic," Mr Clancy said.



"With the bridge reduced to one lane, traffic travelling from the south will be given priority as it is more difficult for them to see whether there is a safe opportunity to pass.



"The posted speed limit at both bridge approaches will also be reduced to 80km/h.



"Traffic travelling from the north, who have greater visibility of the bridge and oncoming traffic, will be required to slow down and give way before crossing."

He said there would be advance warning and advisory signs installed at both ends of the road to let motorists know about the changes.

"Once implemented, I urge all motorists to look out for the new signs and be aware of the changed conditions at the bridge," he said.



"In the meantime, please continue to drive carefully and at a speed that will allow you to react to these conditions."



If you would like further information about these changes, please contact Transport and Main Roads on 1300 728 390 during business hours, or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.