66yo Bay woman pleads guilty to fraud of more than $30k

Errioll Ann Witney, 66, pleaded guilty to fraud in Hervey Bay District Court. Annie Perets

A 66-YEAR-old Hervey Bay woman has pleaded guilty to fraud, in which she dishonestly obtained property valued at more than $30,000.

Errioll Ann Witney, a Scarness resident, appeared in Hervey Bay District Court on Tuesday.

A jury was assembled ready for trial, but was not needed following her guilty plea.

Witney's lawyer Simone Bain asked for a jury to not be present during the reading of Witney's criminal charge saying her client was "emotional" and would "prefer the environment to be less confronting and embarrassing."

Judge Gary Long made a point of saying it was an "open court" but allowed the request.

The court heard Witney unlawfully gained property worth more than $30,000 between January 1-31 last year.

But more exact details of the crime were not read out.

Witney's case was adjourned until October.