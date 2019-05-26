Bay actor stars in play debut

HERVEY Bay's Tamara Bailey will star on the Brisbane stage as Nora Joyce in the premier of Lisa Maree Southgate's play Guilt.

The show will be staged at The Institute of Body Psychotherapy in Kelvin Grove on June 16.

It draws parallels between parenting in the 21st century and the famous, fading Irish writer James Joyce, who died in 1941.

Ms Bailey, a youth co-ordinator for Fraser Coast Artslink and creative director and producer of Festival of Youth Arts Fraser Coast, has been performing since age five.

At 18 she secured a 12-month contract as an actor with the Northern Territory's Education Department's Theatre in Education, Drama in Education touring theatre company.

She then won a scholarship into the University of Tasmania's Bachelor of Arts, and went on to deliver innovative teaching programs in schools.