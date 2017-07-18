Bay adult gymnasts return with trophies and medals

Amy Stephenson, Jade Hodges, and Helen Halford with their certificates at the All Masters Competition at Gladstone.

THREE Hervey Bay gymnasts got the glory of standing on a podium at the weekend... but they weren't your usual competitors.

Amy Stephenson, 26, and Helen Halford, 41, placed first overall in their categories at the All Masters Competition in Gladstone and Jade Hodges, 28, got an overall second.

For Amy, it was her first gymnastics competition in 12 years and tearing skin off her hand during the bar warm-up didn't stop her from scoring her highest all-around score ever.

"We all stuck our routines, and our landings,” she said.

"The atmosphere was amazing - there were about 20 gymnasts there, and the numbers between men and women were pretty equal.”

She scored a total of 37.7 and almost got the perfect 10 on floor, finishing with a 9.75.

Jade said sticking her beam routine, which included a cartwheel and an aerial dismount, was definitely a highlight.

"Competing as an adult, you have different views on the sport, I feel I have more appreciation for it,” she said.

"It definitely brings back memories from when I was a child.”

Competing in the same category as her friend Amy, she was just behind with a score of 37.25.

Helen had extensively rehearsed her floor routine in the lead-up, which helped her perform gracefully.

"Floor was the most enjoyable apparatus,” Mrs Halford said.

"Getting to do our performances felt like an achievement in itself.

"And getting a trophy to take home was a lot of fun.”

Helen competed in three apparatuses and finished with 26.9.

The Wide Bay Gymnastics Club gymnasts will compete in Australian Masters Games in Tasmania in October.

They look forward to upgrading their skills until then.