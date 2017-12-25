Bay agent best in real estate business

A HERVEY Bay real estate agent was named as Regional Salesperson of the Year, ahead of the Real Estate Institue of Queensland's 2018 Awards being held in Brisbane next year.

CEO Antonia Mercorella said while other winners won't be announced until next year, One Agency's Damian Raxach was the automatic winner of Regional Salesperson of the Year, as his entry was exceptional.

"He would not have warranted being conferred finalist status if he was not worthy," Ms Mercorella said.

"The quality of his entry and the standard of his professionalism impressed the judges.

"In submitting to this awards judging process, Damian was put through a rigorous process that measured every aspect of his business and verified any claims of success.."

<< FOLLOW HERE FOR MORE BUSINESS NEWS >>

Ms Mercorella said Mr Raxach's success was a result of an overall increase in professionalism across the Fraser Coast.

"As regions such as Fraser Coast, including Maryborough and Hervey Bay, start to recover economically, we will see the most professional agents gain the most success" she said.

"Agents such as Damian, who take their professional development and education seriously, will be the agents who rightfully gain the trust of the public."

While Mr Raxach was thrilled with the award, he encouraged more local agents to join REIQ so the region could become more professional.

"I'm really proud of what I've done and being recognised, but also, I want to say to all the other regional agents to...take advantage of what the REIQ are doing for us."

Mr Raxach said agents should use REIQ training to improve local industry standards and be recognised for their efforts.

"Next year, hopefully there will be a lot more people doing it and someone else will win," he said.