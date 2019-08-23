Bay artists make history with record breaking numbers

EYE CATCHING: First prize winner in the open section Don Milner, judge Chris Blake and Hervey Bay Art Society president Rolf Sieber at the 36th annual Competitive Art Exhibition opening in the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery last fortnight.

FOR the first time in 36 years, Hervey Bay artists have dominated the awards at the largest art event on the Fraser Coast.

Thirteen of Hervey Bay Art Society's members collected accolades at the Annual Competitive Art Competition which opened this month at the Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery.

Gallery president Rolf Sieber said prior to this, the highest number of awards the club had collected was about seven.

The crowd at the opening night of the 36th Annual Competitive Art Exhibition at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

"This is a big achievement, to have this many local artists recognised is a big inspiration and proof going forward we have a lot of talented artists among our members,” he said.

"Part of our programs are workshops and new members recently have brought new ideas and inspiration.”

About 200 people attended the opening ceremony including Hervey Bay MP Ted Soresen who is the patron of the society.

Hervey Bay Art Society's vice president Mark Brose addressing the crowd at the opening night of the 36th Annual Competitive Art Exhibition at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

In the Abstract section HBAS's Wendy Harris, Annette Taylor and Marianne Bayer took out all three top positions respectively.

Rolf Sieber won the miniature painting section with his work 'Have a glass of cider' and Josephine Baddeley took home the top prize in the seascape section with her painting 'Wind against the tide' as well as second in the miniatures with 'Floral delight'.

"This event has grown from just featuring local artists in the Main St community hall to attracting works from all over Queensland and even interstate and being held as the biggest show in the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery,” Mr Sieber said.

Don Milner took out first prize in the open section with his charcoal image of two cows called 'Besties' but he also won the landscape section with 'Bathed in Morning light'.

As part of winning 'Besties' will become part of the Fraser Coast Regional Council's collection and hang in their offices.

The show, which will run until September 8, had 170 artists enter works in seven sections.