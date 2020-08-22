Menu
Qld School Sport Triathlon/Aquathlon State Championships – Intermediate Race. Toby Powers wins the boys race in 2019. Photo: Alistair Brightman/ File
Sport

Bay athlete reflects on state team selection

Stuart Fast
22nd Aug 2020 3:30 AM
TRIATHLON: Hervey Bay Triathlete Toby Powers has been selected for the Triathlon Queensland 2020/21 Team.

The 17-year-old said his selection was based upon his past race performances.

Toby showed the grit required for interstate competition when he competed in the Senior Male Queensland Schools State Triathlon/Aquathlon Championships in February.

Lagging behind in eighth position for the run leg and driven by hometown encouragement, Toby picked up the pace and beat the two competitors in front of him.

He is keen to get started racing again once competition returns.

Toby thanked his parents for supporting him through his triathlon journey and hoped to go further with his triathlon career, possibly competing in the Olympics in the future.

He also thanked his coach, Brian Harrington for his support, saying he was lucky to have him by his side.

Toby Powers is joined by fellow Hervey Bay athlete Dylan Smith and 65 other Queensland athletes selected for the team.

