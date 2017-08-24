Bay athletes included in Qld triathlon rep team

THEY are two of Hervey Bay's rising triathlon stars.

Teenage pair Col Curry and Lochie Armstrong are leading the next generation of local multisport athletes.

The pair's inclusion in Triathlon Queensland's representative team to compete at this season's Australian Junior and Youth Triathlon Series is evidence of the high standing in which the state body holds the young guns.

Tri Fraser Coast, Urangan pier - Lachlan Armstrong. Valerie Horton

Curry tore through the AYTS Youth B field last year to win his first national championship, while Armstrong, who memorably won a national schools triathlon title on home soil in 2016, performed admirably against older and more experienced athletes.

Brian Harrington knows both athletes better than most.

Queensland's Lochie Armstrong (Xavier College, Hervey Bay), winner of the Junior Male race. School Sport Australia 19 Years and Under Triathlon Championships in Hervey Bay. Photo Matthew McInerney / Fraser Coast Chronicle Matthew McInerney

He has coached the pair for years, watching them grow from enthusiastic youngsters to athletes who, if they continue to work and train hard, could carve out successful professional triathlon careers.

"This year is a strong one for Lochie,” Harrington said.

Qld Schools State Triathlon Championships - intermediate race. Wide Bay competitors (L) Charles Liebenberg, James Thomas and Lochie Armstrong. Alistair Brightman

Armstrong will spend the upcoming season as one of the older competitors in his age group, and given his previous success, it could be a successful summer.

Curry is the opposite. He will compete in the hotly- contested Youth A class, alongisde Armstrong.

Hervey Bay junior triathlete Col Curry. Valerie Horton

"I think he'll do well,” Harrington said. "

(Last season's series win) will help him for sure. Travelling to those four races interstate will help a lot, but he's raced a lot of those kids before.

"He's also a lot stronger now, but we're still working a little on his run.”

2017 Queensland School Sport 13-19 Years Triathlon State Championships, Hervey Bay - Regional Relay Championships - Wide Bay, Col Curry. Valerie Horton

The pair are part of Triathlon Queensland's eight-strong under-16 male squad, and follow in the footsteps of breakthrough triathlon star and fellow Hervey Bay product Matthew Hauser.

Hauser made his World Triathlon Series debut earlier this year, and was part of Australia's first gold medal-winning mixed relay team at WTS Hamburg.

Champion triathlete, Matt Hauser. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle Valerie Horton

Hauser also competed in the inaugural Super Legaue at Hamilton Island.

Wide Bay contributed four members to Queensland, with Bundaberg's Charles Liebenberg and James Thomas included in the U20s team.

The schedule for the upcoming AYTS season is expected to be announced in the next fortnight.