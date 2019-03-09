Bay athletes share podium in intermediate tri State race

TRIATHLON: Large crowds gathered along the Torquay foreshore yesterday to cheer on the triathlon athletes as they represented their school regions in the Queensland State Schools Triathlon Championships.

Hervey Bay athletes Toby Powers and Harry King shone brightest for the Wide Bay team on Friday.

Both athletes raced in the boy's intermediate category of the event.

After the initial swim leg, King came out of the water in third place with Powers back in mid-field.

The cycle leg was challenging with weather and road conditions changing with a rain squall and wind making it difficult for the riders.

King completed the cycle leg in first place with a one minute on Powers as they commenced the final run leg.

Powers by his own admission ran his best running leg of the triathlon season crossing the line in first place.

"It was tougher than my race in Tasmania last week when I won the national championship. It was however the best I have run this season,” Powers said.

King was pleased with his race and his third place result.

"At the end, I was dead. I had nothing left,” King said.

The Wide Bay athletes were split on the podium by Matthew Greenwood from Met East.

Other winners on the day included senior girls winner Richelle Hill - Met North followed home by Ella Wooldrige - Sunshine Coast and Jasmyne Coventry - South Coast.

Lachlan Sosinski - South Coast was first in the senior boys beating home Harry Lad - Sunshine Coast and Matthew Moate - Met North.

Victorious in the intermediate girls was Ella Vickers - Met North beating home team mate Georgia Fredricks and Kelsey Mitchell - South Coast.

The winners in the junior class were Tamsyn Hill - Met North in the girls and Peyton Craig - Sunshine Coast was first over the line for the boys.

Event organiser Brian Harrington was feeling proud about the running of the event.

"The day was a success for all involved and I can't wait for tomorrow.

"The aquathlon is a great spectacle with the runners going down the Esplanade, Harrington said.

Today's action starts with the teams relays, girls start at 8.15am, shortly followed by the boys at 9am.