Bay auxiliary ladies have Invictus Games in the bag

RSL Auxiliary Hervey Bay president Barbara Campbell and member Janice Chick are proud to be part of a nationwide project, which will see 500 laundry bags gifted to athletes competing at the Invictus Games in Sydney in October. KERRIE ALEXANDER

PRINCE Harry would be tickled pink to know that a group of passionate women from a regional auxiliary have volunteered their time to help athletes competing in the Invictus Games in Sydney from October 20-27.

As part of a national project, members of the RSL Women's Auxiliary Hervey Bay have joined with auxiliaries from New South Wales and Victoria to sew unique laundry bags for each of the 500 competitors, coming from 13 nations.

President Barbara Campbell said all the women involved with the welfare project were thrilled to play a small part in an international sporting event founded by the prince in 2014.

It was started to promote the importance of sport and physical activity in the rehabilitation journey of wounded, injured and ill service members and veterans.

"It's a welfare project, and that's our big thing ... the Games are a wonderful thing and we are proud to be involved with it," Mrs Campbell said.

"We were happy to do that as we feel it is both beneficial and practical.

"And what a wonderful opportunity to be part of a national and international project."

At a cost of about $25 each, Mrs Campbell said each one of the 10 bags the Hervey Bay auxiliary made was sewn to strict guidelines with the size being 70cm in height and 45cm in length. Even the drawstring closure had to be looped the correct way.

"They were very definite about the specifications ... the size, how they had to be made and the Australiana fabric panel that had to go on the front. We played by the rules and did them exactly the same as the rest," she said.

"We are blessed with a couple of ladies who are quilters and have a good eye for colour and they used quality fabric and materials bought in Hervey Bay. We are very proud of the work our ladies have done."

The RSL sub-branch has now sent the bags to the State Council of Auxiliaries in Brisbane, where they will be prepared for the athletes.

Invictus Games events will be held across greater Sydney, including Olympic Park and Sydney Harbour.

