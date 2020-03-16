Bay award-winning real estate

ON TARGET: First National Real Estate Hervey Bay Selling Principal Jacqueline Farag and Property/Office Management Nerida Piggford were making plans for upcoming property sales.

FIRST National Real Estate Hervey Bay selling principal Jacqueline Farag is determined to make the new business stand out in the local property market.

With its slogan of ‘Service Beyond Excellence’ First National Real Estate will go over and beyond with providing quality service to their clients.

Mrs Farag said her level of service extended outside the typical buying and selling transaction business hours.

“We will assist some of our clients with moving and packing to make the transaction as smooth as possible if need be,” she said.

“That is the type of service to help make a difference for our clients.”

First National opened in February this year and brings with it a highly professional staff with many years of experience.

Mrs Farag has been in the real estate industry since 2007 and is well-versed with Hervey Bay’s property market.

First National has compiled an expert team consisting of general manager Walid Farag, property/office management Nerida Piggford and sales associate Alison Keal with their own unique talent of providing first class service.

They will also do property management in the Hervey Bay area.

“We are passionate about dealing and working with people and we really listen to what clients want and have a personalised touch for our business,” Mrs Farag said.

“You have to love what you do to get the success that you work for.”

Mrs Farag has won several state and national awards for her dedication and hard work in the real estate industry including state and national awards with previous well known real estates brands.

“The personal touch, communication skills and attending to clients is vital for the business,” she said.

Located on 333 Esplanade in Scarness, the First National team will work hard to cater to clients buying and selling demands.

Potential clients can call on 4124 4090.