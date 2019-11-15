Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hervey Bay's Bachelorette contestant Mitch Gould.
Hervey Bay's Bachelorette contestant Mitch Gould. Contributed
News

BAY BACH CONTENDER: 'Timm was not the angel he made out'

Jessica Lamb
by
15th Nov 2019 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

It was the "nice guy" Carlin Steritt who won the heart of Angie Kent on the Bachelorette, according to Hervey Bay contender Mitch Gould and the win came as no surprise when he watched the final show.

"We ticked that from the first night that he was the one - as soon as he pulled out the guitar," Mitch said.

Mitch wished the couple well and had nothing but positive words for Carlin.

"I hope they're all good. I hope they're happy," he said.

"He was genuine, he really was. I don't know if he was in it to further his career but he was a really nice guy."

Mitch wasn't so kind in his estimation of Timm Hanly though, saying he was surprised he made it so far in the show, but he expected Angie was unaware of his behind the scenes antics.

"He was not the angel he made out," he said. "He caused so much drama, talked a lot of s**t. Angie wouldn't have heard any of it."

Mitch wouldn't say no to another reality spot but for the moment his life has all but returned to normal. "Not many people notice me," he said. "I have had some people over the last two weeks say, 'you're that guy'."

While he has returned to work with another two years to finish his plumbing apprenticeship he's keeping his toe in the ring.

"I'm talking to a publicist at the moment," he said.

His friends have told him to try for Big Brother but Mitch reckons The Amazing Race "would be alright".

"You never say never again," he said.

"It was a good experience. I met some cool guys, saw behind the scenes. It's something to say you've done."

angie kent bachelorette 2019 mitch gould
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Guns out: Bruce Hwy police hunt ends in dramatic arrest

        premium_icon Guns out: Bruce Hwy police hunt ends in dramatic arrest

        Breaking Two people believed to be behind an armed carjacking in Hervey Bay have been arrested after a police hunt along the Bruce Highway to the Sunshine Coast.

        STAY INFORMED: Burrum Heads to be alert for fire changes

        STAY INFORMED: Burrum Heads to be alert for fire changes

        News A monster bushfire has been burning since Wednesday morning

        Plunging dam levels to trigger drought response in days

        premium_icon Plunging dam levels to trigger drought response in days

        Weather SEQ expected to begin voluntary water restrictions

        ALLEGED VICTIM DIES: Charge could be upgraded

        premium_icon ALLEGED VICTIM DIES: Charge could be upgraded

        News The case will return to court in two weeks