Hervey Bay local Mitch Gould will appear on this year's season of The Bachelorette.
Bay bachelor ready for his reality TV debut

Seanna Cronin
by
6th Oct 2019 6:00 AM
HERVEY Bay man Mitch Gould hopes to find love on The Bachelorette.

The tradie and Navy veteran is one of 20 suitors vying for the attention of former Gogglebox star Angie Kent in the new season of Ten's reality dating show.

"My mum has been harassing for years but she wanted me to go on Married At First Sight. I said 'There's not a hope in hell I'll go on that show'," Mr Gould, 31, told the Chronicle.

"I used to watch the show and it was something I was interested to go on, and it felt like it was the right time for me. I'm about the right age and a bit more mature.

"The footy boys think I'm a bit of a pansy, but my family are really stoked about it. They're all going to watch it."

 

It's raining Queensland men on this year's season of The Bachelorette.
Mr Gould was pleased to discover Ms Kent was this year's Bachelorette.

"I remember watching her, not on Gogglebox but on I'm A Celebrity. She was a lot of fun and cute," he said.

"I was absolutely blown away when I saw her on the red carpet. She was just beautiful."

Born and raised in Hervey Bay, Mr Gould moved to Melbourne at 17 to join the Navy and became one of the youngest fleet commanders.

Now back at home and learning a new skill as an apprentice plumber, he said his military service helped him keep a level head amidst the bright lights and twists and turns of reality TV.

"Every time I heard people say 'You forget the cameras are there' I'd go 'Oh yeah sure' but you really do," he said.

"The personalities were huge and there were a couple of the guys who were showboating a bit, so I just sat back and listened to everyone else talk.

"In my circle of friends I'm outspoken and the life of the party, but in the house I had to take a step back.

"I still felt the pressure, but I think the Navy has really helped me out with lots of things in life."

The Bachelorette premieres on Wednesday at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.

