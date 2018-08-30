Bay barbecue team brings home bacon

GOOD LOOKIN' COOKIN' : Fraser Coast's Low'n'Slow BBQ Shack members Kim Laudon, Michael Klink, Anneliese Neumann, Sylvia Maher and Denis Maher in Kingaroy on the weekend.

SELF-CONFESSED foodie Denis Maher has been around barbecues all his life.

But until last weekend, the Fraser Coast man had never entered a barbecue competition.

Mr Maher banded together with his wife Sylvia and friends Michael Klink and Kim Laudon to form Low'n'Slow BBQ Shack team to compete at the Kingaroy BaconFest Smoke-Off BBQ Competition.

Sponsored by Sunpork, in conjunction with the Australasian Barbecue Alliance, the event also doubled as a round of the Barbeques Galore National Barbecue Championship Series.

Mr Maher said as part of the Fraser Coast's only entrant, his first taste of professional barbecuing was fantastic.

"There were five meats; pork belly, pork, pork ribs, chicken and beef ribs to cook over a four hour period,” he said.

The local team took home top place in the chicken category out of 20 teams, also finishing fourth in pork ribs and fifth overall.

"It was really challenging conditions because it was raining ... imagine trying to get crackling on a belly in the wet,” Mr Maher said.

"All of the proteins were very different categories in the way you would approach cooking them.

"It is quite an endurance sport one would say.”

Mr Maher said the sport was becoming incredibly popular.

"I think it is the fastest growing national sport these days,” he laughed.

"I must say we were very happy with four out of our five categories.

"After the competitions we gave some meat to one of the food vendors to try and she came back and told us it was the best thing she had 'ever, ever, ever eaten' which was nice.”

The Fraser Coast also hosted it's first barbecue competition in May this year and another event is planned in conjunction with next Australia Day.