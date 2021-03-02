Bay beach earns spot on state’s top 10 list

A Hervey Bay beach has been named among Queensland's top 10 beaches for 2021.

Released to coincide with the end of summer, the annual list of Queensland's top 10 patrolled beaches ranks popular locations based on safety, facilities and nearby services.

The Stand Net 1 in Townsville claimed the overall honour with Alma Bay on Magnetic Island second and Cylinder Beach on North Stradbroke Island was third.

Hervey Bay's Torquay Beach came in at number six on the list.

SLSQ Lifesaving Services Manager Peta Lawlor said a range of factors had been considered when compiling the list and selecting an overall winner.

"No doubt, many Queenslanders have their own favourite beach. Determining our top ten is always a tough job, but it allows us to highlight some of the safer beaches for swimmers to visit," she said.

"Safety is our core focus as we aim for zero preventable deaths in Queensland public waters. With that in mind, when determining our top beaches, we consider patrol times and services, incident history and coastal conditions.

"Given we have an abundance of beaches right along the coastline, we also wanted to make sure we highlighted beaches from each region."

Ms Lawlor said it had been a busy summer on Queensland beaches, with thousands of people flocking to the coastline.

"Our beaches have been absolutely packed throughout the summer period as more people chose to holiday at home," she said.

"Along with the large crowds we have seen some challenging surf conditions on south east Queensland beaches throughout summer, which has kept our patrols busy.

"Across Queensland lifesavers and lifeguards performed 1700 rescues, 299,075 preventive actions and 17,406 first aid treatments."

Top 10 beaches