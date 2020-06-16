Bay benefits from $23m spend to fight ‘terrible disease’

FUNDING FLOWS: A man has a PSA blood test for prostate cancer. Hervey Bay will soon have a dedicate prostate cancer nurse thanks to government funding. Picture: iStock

HERVEY BAY now has reinforcements in the fight against one of the deadliest forms of cancer for men.

Prostate cancer nurses will be employed at the city’s cancer centre under the Federal Government’s Prostate Cancer Nurses Program.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt welcomed the announcement that Hervey Bay was included as one of 40 new locations under the $23 million program.

“This funding sends a message to men with prostate cancer that they do not have to face this terrible disease alone,” Mr Pitt said.

“So many Australian men and their families have had their lives turned upside down by prostate cancer, so I’m very pleased they will have the support of these specialised nurses now and into the future.”

Health minister Greg Hunt said $23 million would be invested in the program over the next three years, through the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

The funding will support existing prostate cancer nurses and place specialists in new locations.

“Prostate cancer is estimated to be the second most common cause of cancer deaths in Australian men in 2020, with an estimated 3152 deaths,” Mr Hunt said.

“Sadly, more than 16,700 Australian men are expected to be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year.”

Since 2013, Mr Hunt said, the government has also provided more than $84 million in support for prostate cancer research through the Australian Prostate Cancer Research Centres, the National Health and Medical Research Council and Cancer Australia.