Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Danielle Askew is bringing smiles to faces across the world with her 'Bin isolation outing' challenge on social media. PHOTO: Shaun Ryan
Danielle Askew is bringing smiles to faces across the world with her 'Bin isolation outing' challenge on social media. PHOTO: Shaun Ryan
News

Bay bin chick goes viral with fancy dress challenge

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT A time when it seems like our way of life is under threat, a Hervey Bay woman has reminded the world the Aussie sense of humour is still well and truly alive.

Something as mundane as taking out the trash every week has become a social media frenzy, with people from across the world sharing pictures of themselves in fancy dress wheeling their bins to the kerb.

Urangan resident, Danielle Askew is the brains behind the "Bin isolation outing" group on Facebook.

Ms Askew decided to start the group after chatting to some friends about how the highlight of the first week of social isolation would be taking the bins out.

The response has been nothing short of meteoric since launching the page on March 28.

It has already attracted more than 86,000 members.

"At first I thought it would just be about a dozen or so friends and colleagues having a laugh," she said.

The challenge is a way of breaking the boredom brought on by strict social distancing rules as governments across the world work to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our bins are getting out more than us, so why not dress up for the occasion," she smiled.

People from across the world have begun taking part in the challenge, with many commenting on the group's wall how the humour has given them a laugh and cheered up their days.

"For many people it is a very dark time and if I can bring one smile to a person's face then I have achieved something," Ms Askew said.

"I'm the clown at work and dress up all the time. I have a cupboard full of costumes, so this was really something easy for me to do," she continued.

And who is taking part?

Well, Elvis was spotted in Brisbane, Freddie Mercury swapped his broom from the I Want To Break Free music video for a wheelie bin and Star Wars characters are really keen on recycling.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 facebook fancy dress feel good news fraser coast hervey bay latest news self-isolation urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Wide Bay’s crime scene is changing

        premium_icon How Wide Bay’s crime scene is changing

        News In one year the Wide Bay has seen a big change in the type of crimes reported – offences against a person are down but offences against property are among the state’s...

        EGG OVERLOAD: Stubborn hens miss virus memo

        premium_icon EGG OVERLOAD: Stubborn hens miss virus memo

        News ‘Rain, hail or shine they’re still laying eggs every day’

        Maryborough community group urges residents to shop locally

        premium_icon Maryborough community group urges residents to shop locally

        News While the coronavirus has taken its toll, the Maryborough Mural Project is calling...

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day