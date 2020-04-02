Bay bin chick goes viral with fancy dress challenge

Danielle Askew is bringing smiles to faces across the world with her 'Bin isolation outing' challenge on social media. PHOTO: Shaun Ryan

Danielle Askew is bringing smiles to faces across the world with her 'Bin isolation outing' challenge on social media. PHOTO: Shaun Ryan

AT A time when it seems like our way of life is under threat, a Hervey Bay woman has reminded the world the Aussie sense of humour is still well and truly alive.

Something as mundane as taking out the trash every week has become a social media frenzy, with people from across the world sharing pictures of themselves in fancy dress wheeling their bins to the kerb.

Urangan resident, Danielle Askew is the brains behind the "Bin isolation outing" group on Facebook.

Ms Askew decided to start the group after chatting to some friends about how the highlight of the first week of social isolation would be taking the bins out.

The response has been nothing short of meteoric since launching the page on March 28.

It has already attracted more than 86,000 members.

"At first I thought it would just be about a dozen or so friends and colleagues having a laugh," she said.

The challenge is a way of breaking the boredom brought on by strict social distancing rules as governments across the world work to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our bins are getting out more than us, so why not dress up for the occasion," she smiled.

People from across the world have begun taking part in the challenge, with many commenting on the group's wall how the humour has given them a laugh and cheered up their days.

"For many people it is a very dark time and if I can bring one smile to a person's face then I have achieved something," Ms Askew said.

"I'm the clown at work and dress up all the time. I have a cupboard full of costumes, so this was really something easy for me to do," she continued.

And who is taking part?

Well, Elvis was spotted in Brisbane, Freddie Mercury swapped his broom from the I Want To Break Free music video for a wheelie bin and Star Wars characters are really keen on recycling.