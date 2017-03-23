Bay bodybuilder takes stage at Schwarzenegger's comp

A HERVEY Bay bodybuilder has stepped onto the stage amongst some of the world's best.

Last time the Fraser Coast Chronicle caught up with Cameron Colhoun, he was getting ready to compete in the Arnold Classic Australia, held in Melbourne.

And now he's back.

"The experience was just awesome," he said.

"In my category, there were 22 other competitors and unfortunately I didn't make the finals.

"It was a big competition and some of them were international competitors."

Colhoun was part of the men's 80kg division, which he qualified for through his placing at the IFBB Gold Coast Classic.

"The comps were three weeks apart but I came in a lot better into Melbourne," Colhoun said.

"I was fuller and leaner."

Hervey Bay bodybuilder Cameron Colhoun working out at the gym. Alistair Brightman

Arnold Schwarzenegger was also in Melbourne at the time for the Classic.

Though Colhoun didn't get to meet or bump pecs with Schwarznegger, it was an opportunity to be inspired by other competitors and personalities in attendance.

"I'm going into offseason now and would like to go up categories into the 90kg weight class," Mr Colhoun said.

Colhoun's next bodybuilding competition is planned for February.