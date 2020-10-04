Bay bowls legend celebrates 60 years on the green

Kevin Sainsbury with his wife Unity with the many awards he's won over his 60 year bowls career. Photo: Stuart Fast

HERVEY BAY Bowls Club member Kevin Sainsbury has celebrated his 60th anniversary playing bowls.

The 87-year-old bowler was joined by his wife Unity, family, friends and other club members in celebration at the club.

“There wasn’t much else to do around Eidsvold where I cam from, my father-in-law played bowls and encouraged me to have a game, that’s where it all started,” Mr Sainsbury said.

He started playing and competing in bowls in 1960 and said the friendships he formed throughout the years helped spur him on.

“You have a good time, a laugh, a few drinks, you can treat it as social but then occasionally you got to get fair dinkum about it,” he said.

“I think the highlight is to realise today I’m going to go to bowls, that’s going to be a good day. It’s to have fun.”

He encouraged younger generations to try the game, saying it was hard to get young people involved.

“They think it’s an old fogeys’ game, its not really. If you start young, you’ll probably end up a champion,” he said.

“You’ve got to have some sport in life, bowls might not be the first choice, but you can always fall back on it.”

Mr Sainsbury thanked Hervey Bay Bowls Club members Rod McMillan for the celebration at the club, Russell Bremich for preparing a celebration shield and the other members who joined in the celebrations.