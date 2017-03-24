Bay Break anticipates record entries for new-look event

Bay Break Hervey Bay - Organiser John Bone had some satisfied participants of the Bay Break weekend. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

THREE big changes to the event program may be the key driver behind the Bay Break's record entries.

The multisport festival offers running and walking events ranging from the 2km to 21km, as well as three criterium cycling races - men's, women's, and juniors.

Bay Break committee member Andrew Dower said numbers were well up on previous years.

The increased participation numbers could be traced back to the introduction of two running events and removal of swimming events.

This will be the first Bay Break to feature a 2km all abilities walk/run, and Dower said it could become the centrepiece event in future.

Bay Break is also the home to Hervey Bay's sole half marathon, a gap in the market that has been filled with enthusiastic runners confident of smashing the 21km distance.

Temporary road closures will be in effect on Pier St to the Hibiscus St intersection, along Charlton Esplanade to Mack St.

The roads will be closed from 6am to 11am on Sunday.

Runners, walkers and cyclists will compete on the road, though the half marathon competitors will utilise the footpath between Mack St and Point Vernon.

People can register in person at the Bayswater Hotel from 3pm to 5pm on Saturday.

The post-event presentation will be held at the Bayswater Hotel at 11.30pm on Sunday.