Bay Break donations go a long way for local groups

VALUED WORK: (from left) Deputy principal of Maryborough Special School Athol Butler and Forget Me Not representative Stacey Van Der Wegen can continue their work thanks to a $1000 donation from Bay Break organiser John Bone.

IT'S a charity step that will go the extra mile to making sure these vital services can better perform their roles in the community.

Part of the money raised from the Bay Break event, amounting to $2000, was donated to the region's special schools and the Forget Me Not charity last week, with the funds going towards the ongoing operation and support of the work the groups do.

Bay Break organiser John Bone made the trip to Hervey Bay to inform Maryborough Special School president Athol Butler and ForgetMe Not representative Stacey Van Der Wegen of the funding.

Mr Bone said events like the Bay Break were about helping people and causes in need.

"It's the third year, so next year it will be a two-day event to include a special triathlon, and Maryborough and Hervey Bay special schools will certainly be involved in it,” Mr Bone said.

"Every year, we look at who we nominate as our charities; both of these will definitely be there again next year.”

For Mr Butler, the funds raised will allow the school to target communications and technology.

"It's an area we're always falling behind on, and the community support will help us keep up to date,” Mr Butler said.

Ms Van Der Wegen said the money would go straight to the charity's work with children in developing countries.

"Our role is to help trafficked children find family and loved ones... it will go towards other donations and then directly to the children in need.”