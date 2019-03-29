Menu
RACE PREPARATION: Bay Break organiser and president Carol McNaughton said there was a huge pool of competitors for next week's event. Blake Antrobus
RACE PREPARATION: Bay Break organiser and president Carol McNaughton said there was a huge pool of competitors for next week's event. Blake Antrobus
BAY BREAK: Hundreds prepare for Fraser Coast triathlon event

Blake Antrobus
29th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
BAY BREAK: SHE may not be running with the pack, but right now Carol McNaughton is tackling her own personal marathon.

By next week, she'll have organised hundreds of competitors for the weekend's Bay Break Multisports Festival.

The two-day event is scheduled for April 6-7, putting contestants through marathon and triathlon events ranging from the1km Dash for Cash to the competitive triathlons.

All-Abilities events and junior marathons will also feature through the weekend.

McNaughton, the 2019 president and organiser of Bay Break, said the inaugural marathon was already sold out and the event had reached near capacity with all running events.

"It's starting to grow into a really huge event,” McNaughton told the Chronicle.

"Bay Break was originally started by some local businessmen five years ago and their main objective was to create an event in Hervey Bay that was something the whole community could get engaged in.

"We are keeping by those grassroots by making the event all inclusive and fine-tuning it.”

McNaughton said organisers were also tapping into competitors outside the Fraser Coast to make Hervey Bay "a destination to come”.

About 80 per cent of entrants are from outside the Fraser Coast in this year's event.

The first events will kick off on Saturday, April 6 from 5.30am outside the Bayswater Hotel.

To sign up for Bay Break, visit herveybaybreak.com.au.

