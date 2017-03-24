BAY BREAK: Join us for a fun (run) challenge

I MAY end up ruing my decision to participate in Sunday's Bay Break.

The annual multi-sports event is only two sleeps away, and a healthy mix of serious and fun runners will hit the Esplanade for one of a variety of distances.

Now, you'd think as the Chronicle's resident sports nut and journalist that I'd have identified the Bay Break as a target event months ago, and taken on the wise advice of the region's many top athletes and trained for the big day.

As I sit glued to the screen for another day of writing sports (and news) stories, I can't help but wonder what I, and three fellow brave souls from our office, signed up for this week.

While my colleagues boast a good level of fitness, I can't remember the last time I ran 2km, let alone 5km.

This event shapes as an opportunity for me to start my fitness trek, again, with the end goal of me hopefully leading a more active lifestyle.

The Bay Break offers running and walking events ranging from the 2km all abilities fun run to the 21km half marathon, as well as three criterium cycling races - men's, women's, and juniors.

It shapes as a great day to be out and about, but while many parts of the region need rain, I hope it stays dry for just those few hours.

If you're running, we'll be struggling through 5km so make sure you say g'day as you leave us (well, me...) in the dust.

Hope to see you out there.