BAY BREAK: More than 500 turn up for fun run

The Bay Break Multisport Festival, Hervey Bay - Competitors in the 21km half marathon event.

AS THE sun rose on Sunday morning and rain drizzled from the sky, Fraser Coast fitness enthusiasts weren't going to sleep in.

They were going to run. More than 500 made their way to Pier Park for Bay Break.

Starting with a half-marathon take-off at 6.30am, different events followed including 2km, 5km and 10km runs.

Bay Break vice-president Darren Bosley said the wet weather didn't damper dampen spirits and everyone had a ball.

"It was so pleasing to see people of all ages and fitness level coming out and participating," he said.

"We had half-marathon runners over the age of 60."

The array of talent was impressive, which included a number of the 21km runners finishing in less than two hours.

"Our 10km winner ran it in 40:08," Mr Bosley said.

The bike events were cancelled due to the weather for safety reasons.

Next year's event is already in the planning, scheduled to go for two days, on March 23-24.

"We'll be bringing the swim events back," Mr Bosley said.