Leeanne Gander is all smiles at last year's Bay Break.
Leeanne Gander is all smiles at last year's Bay Break.
Bay Break Multisport Festival is just three weeks away

Matthew McInerney
by
21st Mar 2018 4:00 PM

MULTISPORT: The inclusion of a sprint distance triathlon has made next month's Bay Break Multisport Festival one of the biggest yet.

The event, which will be held over two days from April 14-15, will feature the return of the running, walking and cycling events. Entrants can run in a number of events, ranging from the 2km run/walk to the 21km half marathon.

Three grades will contest the hot dog cycling criterium, with men's open, women's open and juniors, aged 13 and under, to complete up to 20 laps of a small circuit.

The new triathlon events will cater to all ages. Young guns aged under eight will complete a 50m swim, 2km bike and 500m ride.

Two come and try adult distances have been included, as has an all-abilities triathlon.

Athletes can compete either individually or as a team, while every participant will receive a finisher's medal.

Registrations are open on the Bay Break website. Go to www.herveybaybreak.com.au or like Bay Break on Facebook for more information.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
