Bay Break to still “virtually” go ahead

RUNNING: Bay Break will still “virtually” go ahead this year with an innovative way to stay one step ahead of Covid-19 event closures.

Event organiser Carol McNaughton said the Bay Break management committee decided there still needed to be an event of some capacity.

“We have a huge running community here in Hervey Bay and a lot of events have been cancelled and we wanted to give something to our participants and offer a ­virtual run,” McNaughton said.

It will start on March 28, 5am and conclude on April 30 at 11pm.

Participants have just over a 30-day window to complete the run for which they registered.

“Virtual running is not new and has been global and in light of Covid-19 a lot of major races across America and Europe are doing this with their running events,” McNaughton said.

All the registered par­ticipants are automatically ­transferred with the event now restructured and they still get to participate in Bay Break.

“Runners located around the country don’t have to come to Hervey Bay and this ­eliminates being in a crowded area with the health regulations we now have to follow.

“They record their run and log into the event plus portal for their times,” McNaughton said.

Bay Break inclusion adviser Jess Lane said it was an innovative way to respond to the changes that were happening in the community.

“We do have the all-abilities events that are a part of Bay Break and it’s important to see the positivity and we are really blessed it is an event we can still hold,” Lane said.