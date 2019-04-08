Bay Break's new records

ATHLETICS: The annual Bay Break Multi sports festival is over for another year.

The two day event had a record numbers of competitors was held in beautiful sunshine showcasing Hervey Bay.

Saturday morning had the marathon runners out on the circuit as the sun rose over Fraser Island.

The inaugural event had a complete field of 70 competitors.

Former local Dan Buenen returned home to win the race in a time of 2 hours, 54 minutes and two seconds.

Buenen beat home his nearest rival by 15 minutes.

The first female across the line was Theresa Evans in a time of 4 hours, 6 minutes and 5 seconds.

All runners were welcomed home by former Commonwealth Games Athlete Pat Carroll who was the race caller for the event.

The half-marathon winner Zachary Cacciola won by ten minutes over his nearest rival Corey Pell in a time of 1 hour, 19 minutes and 14 seconds.

Trudy Pavey led the female race home in a time of 1 hour, 33 minutes and 20 seconds.

Jackson Carcciola kept the wins in the family in the 10 kilometre race recording 35 minutes and 19 seconds as the winning time.

Jasmine Randall ran just under 44 minutes at 43 minutes, 57 seconds to stand on the top step of the podium.

The five kilometre run was won by local triathlete Toby Powers in a time of 16 minutes and 16 seconds.

Paige O'Connor was first female past the post in a time of 19 minutes and 48 seconds.

The junior two kilometre races were hotly contested and Layla Martiensen beat home Storm Shepher and Tarah Smith in the over 13 yr female. Matilda Tate was successful in the under 13 age group.

In the boys Jordan McCarthy, Aidan Witt and Angus Thompson shared the podium in the over 13 year boys.

Tyler Lewis was victorious over Will Robertson. in the under 13's.

The all-abilites run/walk race had a field of 95 compete over the two kiliometre course.