Bay broker to shine bright at prestigious state awards

MONEY MATTERS: Bradury Finance lending specialist Kim Mahnken was named as a finalist in the Rising Star category of the 2019 Better Business Awards. Jodie Callcott

A PASSION for banking and seeing clients achieve their financial goals has paid off for one Hervey Bay woman.

Kim Mahnken will spend Thursday night rubbing shoulders with some the industry's elite as a finalist for a state award.

The Bradbury Finance lending specialist will attend the Better Business Awards 2019 hoping to take home the top spot in the Rising Star category.

The awards program acknowledges brokers who excel at their job in the local market.

Mrs Mahnken was recognised for her efforts by a colleague and was nominated for the award.

"I knew when I was nominated but then, when I got the phone call to say I was a finalist, I was actually quite taken back," Mrs Mahnken said.

"I think I was just so shocked.

"To be nominated and be recognised from Hervey Bay, and there's a lot of people in the industry, I just think is great."

Since leaving school Mrs Mahnken has made a career in the finance industry and, until 18 months ago, was at the Commonwealth Bank.

"I've always been passionate in what I do.

"I like to know I'm doing the right thing by my clients - I think everyone tries to do the right thing by their clients and that's something I've always been, and it has led me to here.

"I'd like to think when I get an approval through, and it can be a challenging one, or I get that settlement, it's fantastic."

Winners will be announced at the state awards dinner in Brisbane on Thursday.