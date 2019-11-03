Bay builders awarded as big players in the game

LEADERS in the Fraser Coast construction industry put the region on the map when they brought home several housing awards.

The Master Builders Housing and Construction Awards were held at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on Friday evening with the who's-who of the building industry being honoured for their work.

Five builders from the Wide Bay region won awards at the annual event attended by about 1 000 guests.

Glen Whinny, President of Fraser Coast Property Industry Association (FCPIA) and Managing Director of Win Projects was "very pleased with his win".

"Winning these awards shows the level of quality of construction in our area. It's good to be on stage with the big players in the game," Mr Winney said.

Master Builders Housing and Construction Awards recognise members at the forefront of building innovation and quality craftsmanship, promoting and showcasing excellence in Queensland's housing and construction industry.

The awards boast entrants ranging from apprentices to trade contractors and small family businesses to the biggest names in the building and construction industry.

"While the builders are awarded, it is a team effort from the architect to the client - it's not just a one-person award, its dozens of people involved in a project," Mr Winney said.

Mr Whinny added, he thought the area "punched well above its weight" to get these awards.

"It shows Fraser Coast is stepping up to the next level, we are not just regional. It shows our trades and projects are as good as anything in the State."

Wide Bay winners:

Win Constructions - Commercial Building up to $5 million

Vivid Home Builders - Display home $351,000 to $450,000

Stroud Homes - Individual home up to $250,000

Vivere Homes - Individual home $251,000 to $350,000

Bungalow homes - Individual home $351,000 to $450,000