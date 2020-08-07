Bay builders take home top industry awards

THE best of the best is built in Hervey Bay.

That's what local firm NH Homes proved when the team took home four major gongs at Thursday night's Master Builders awards.

NH Homes won the President's Award for the Peppermint project, which was also recognised in the best individual home $251,000 - $350,000 category.

The Bay team also walked away with best individual home $951,000 - $1.25 million and best residential swimming pool for its Esplanade Residence project and medium density up to three storeys - two to five dwellings for the Waters Edge Duplex in Eli Waters.

One of the stunning building designs from NH Homes Hervey Bay.

Master Builders' Wide Bay Burnett regional manager, Ian Langer, congratulated the winners across all 33 categories.

"In today's climate, where so much is uncertain, recognising the great work that is done in our industry is so important," Mr Langer said.

"We had to do things a little differently for our Housing & Construction Awards this year, but I'm pleased to see that the Wide Bay community banded together.

"We have seen some exceptional projects this year, from tourism facilities, community centres and educational hubs, to beautiful seaside abodes and modern mansions.

"It's proof that Wide Bay builders are built tough and can continue to shine, despite the pressures COVID-19 is putting on our industry."