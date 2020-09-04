Bay builders to take on the best in the state

ONE of Hervey Bay's top builders will compete for state glory at the Queensland Master Builders Awards.

NH Homes won five categories at the Wide Bay Burnett Master Builder Awards.

Now, the business will compete across the same five categories at the state awards.

Two stunning homes built by the business have been short-listed for the People's Choice Award on the night, which will be held on October 23.

NH Homes built a stunning home on the Esplanade at Point Vernon, which claimed the prize for best individual home priced between $951,000 and $1.25 million at the Wide Bay-Burnett awards night.

Hervey Bay's Nathan and Helen Hore with their five awards.

The business also won the President's Award for a home built in Nikenbah.

NH Homes won for best individual home priced between $251,000-$350,000 for the Nikenbah home.

The business also claimed the top going for Medium Density up to three storeys - two to five dwellings - for Waters Edge Duplex in Eli Waters.

NH Homes also claimed best residential swimming pool at the Esplanade residence in Point Vernon

Mr Hore said it was an exciting moment, even if the people weren't allowed to attend the awards because of COVID-19.

The People's Choice Award gives the public the chance to vote for their favourite project from across the state.

Voting closes on September 15.