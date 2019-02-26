Bay bulls make a statement

FRASER Coast business Outback Bulls has been announced as the official mechanical bull for the PBR Monster Energy Tour of Australia in 2019, which visits four states.

Outback Bulls owners Stefan and Nicole Duyst said the Professional Bull Riding Association's invitation to join them on tour was a major milestone.

"We're really excited and incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” Mrs Duyst said.

"We can't wait to showcase our products and the quality workmanship of our Fraser Coast and Bundaberg suppliers.”

The pair established Outback Bulls about five years ago and manufacture the only Australian-made mechanical bulls. Others are made in countries such as USA and China.

Outback Bulls expanded quickly and today, the business has its bulls located in many Australian venues as well as overseas.

Mrs Duyst said their bulls were unique because their bucking action was designed to mimic the unpredictable movements of bull riding, making the bulls ideal for professional training purposes.

The manufacture of their bulls was primarily local to Fraser Coast and Bundaberg in Queensland.

"We really wanted to make them locally, not only to support local businesses but also so we could be more hands-on,” she said.

"We work with business in Maryborough, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay. Local artisans are contracted to do the hides, paint work, graphics and branding.

"When the parts are made they come back to our warehouse in Hervey Bay.

"Stefan assembles them and does the electrical and programming work. He is pretty clever.

"We are really looking forward to 2019 and where it takes us.

"But from our point of view we feel that by designing a local product and supporting local businesses, we have already created something of which we can all be very proud.”

PBR Monster Energy Tour of Australia is happening now, currently touring in Victoria.