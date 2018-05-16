Bay business hosts Biggest Morning Tea with an unusual twist

HIGH TEA: Arkarra Tea Gardens manager Russell Czinege will a host Cancer Council Queensland Biggest Morning Tea on May 24.

IN AN Australia's Biggest Morning Tea twist, a 100 seat table will line the path of Arkarra Tea Gardens for the organisers first annual event on May 24.

Bay Fusion Food Design executive chef Russell Czinege said he first thought of the concept while driving past the gardens where people would often have a picnic.

"We're running tables down Panorama Drive, and depending on the weather, maybe Sempfs Road, so around the Arkarra lagoon with the water feature," Mr Czinege said.

"It will twist through the garden."

Mr Czinege said with the generous support of local businesses, the morning tea will feature quality food, white linen table cloths and napkins, an auction and live entertainment.

"The Hervey Bay RSL have given us a $1000 donation plus staff support on the day," he said.

"We're so lucky we've got Pie & Pastry Paradise and Eli Waters Brumby's on board. Delux Party Hire are supplying all the tables and chairs.

"We've done really well to engage with local businesses."

He said he worked alongside the Fraser Coast's Ladies Who Lunch, who are in their tenth year of fundraising for Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

"The Ladies Who Lunch have been doing it for nine years and they've got great support, so there'll be some high-ticket items on auction," he said.

"The plan is to give the biggest amount of money possible to the Cancer Council."

He said there will be three different ticket choices available, starting from $20.

"$20 is for morning tea sitting at the long table, $30 is to sit under the Balinese huts and the $40 high tea package would ideally be for one large corporate who wants to bring 40 guests," he said.

"And that will be deluxe towers, fine china and champagne at 10am."

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Cancer Council Queensland Australia's Biggest Morning Tea

WHERE: Arkarra Tea Gardens, 28-34 Panorama Dr, Dundowran Beach

WHEN: Thursday, May 24, 9.30am

BOOKINGS: 4128 8069