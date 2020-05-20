Bay businesses get show day charity run rolling

THE economy may have slowed down during the COVID-19 lockdown period but the need for assistance from local charity Rally for a Cause certainly hasn't.

That is why it's just as important for teams to continue their fundraising efforts so that individuals affected by life-limiting medical conditions, or whose lives have been disrupted by detrimental circumstances beyond their control, can still seek assistance from the charity.

To do that, events coordinator Andrew Coppens said Friday's Dunga Derby Fraser Coast Show Day cruise was a great start.

"With the COVID-19 epidemic resulting in most of our Dunga Derby teams' signature fundraising events being cancelled, it's easy to forget about local charities like Rally for a Cause and the Dunga Derby event," Mr Coppens said.

"Getting our Dunga Derby cars and teams out and about brings us to the forefront of the community's mind and reminds them that we are still here, supporting the Fraser Coast.

"It's about community presence, being seen, making people smile and wave, remind them of the good in the world and how powerful our community is when we band together."

Jasen Barrie from Miss Cocoa's Coffee Roastery Drive Thru is one Hervey Bay business supporting the cause.

The Pialba business owner has offered the dunga drivers a half-price coffee fix during the cruise.

"We are more than happy to provide an offer for the guys who are associated with such a good cause," Mr Barrie said.

"It's just a very small gesture.

"In the present climate with Corona virus and what's gone on, we just need to get behind each other by supporting locals and supporting anything that's associated with keeping your local community functioning, healthy and confident.

"They are doing their bit in such a big way so, for me, it's a no brainer for us to do what we're doing to give back to the people that are doing good in the community."

After the coffee run, the teams will then meet at Bob's Tyres.

Owner Bob Wicks has donated his carpark as the COVID-19 safe meeting place so the teams can stay in their cars and use their UHF channel to communicate.

Mr Wicks also donated three eskies for teams to raffle off.

The teams will leave the Bob's Tyres carpark at 10am for a cruise down the Esplanade.

To find out more or donate, visit the Dunga Derby Facebook page or rallyforacause.org.au.

*"A print preview of this story in this week's Hervey Bay Independent said the crusie would be held on Saturday where it should have said Friday. We apologise for any confusion caused