Bay businessman caught driving 5 times the legal limit

A KAWUNGAN business man has lost his licence after he drank six schooners of beer and five bourbon and cokes before driving, a court has heard.

Scott Christopher Rowe, 45, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday to driving under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor Michael Quirk said that after a night of drinking at the Torquay hotel, Rowe drove with a blood alcohol percentage of 0.245%.

Sgt Quirk said Rowe had said he drove because he had been threatened at the hotel.

Rowe's defence lawyer Justin Geldard said his client had been married for 18 years and had three children.

Mr Geldard said his family was dependent on Rowe's income.

"(The court's) outcome will likely place great hardship on the defendant," Mr Geldard said.

"You'll note his employment sees him travel from Gympie to the South Burnett and Bundaberg regions."

Mr Geldard added his client played a big part in the community, as part of the "seagulls (football club), Bendigo Bank and the Salvation Army".

"I urge the court to reflect on the mitigating circumstances," his lawyer said.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge noted Rowe's minimal traffic offence history, and that the man had only received three demerit points in the past 10 years, despite travelling more than 50,000km a year.

Mr Guttridge also said the businessman had come to court with a "significant charge" or "driving almost five times the legal limit".

Rowe was fined $1200 and his licence was suspended for nine months from Wednesday.

