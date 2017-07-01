Bay businessmen join forces to foster small businesses

A GROUP of successful Fraser Coast businessmen has formed a not-for-profit innovation hub designed to foster the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Andrew Berriman and Glen Winney co-founded BerWin, a privately-funded program designed to not only rebuild and reshape the Fraser Coast economy, but to prevent the region's brain drain.

"If you look at statistics we've got a negative growth rate between 18 and 25,” Mr Winney said.

"The brightest ones finish Year 12 here and either go to Brisbane to get a university degree or move on for better job opportunities.

"We want to capture some of those and show them there is a clear opportunity here on the Fraser Coast.

"If we can do this, and hopefully the education in the area becomes better and more attuned to where the future jobs are, if we tie them in we can keep the talent here.”

Mr Berriman met Mr Winney in March last year, and soon after discovered they shared a common goal.

"We quickly realised that we had complimentary entrepreneurial skills and experience and a common desire to help our local community to improve its social and economic standing,” Mr Berriman said.

"Regional Australia Institute had just published an innovation index for the 574 Local Government Areas in Australia and the Fraser Coast ranked 394, which confirmed the scope of work required for our region.”

BerWin was formed in September, 2016, and has worked to build a network of the region's best businesspeople.

Mr Berriman, Mr Winney and Bernard Whebell serve as BerWin's directors.

The initial step is to pair one of 25 already-registered mentors with local entrepreneurs to help local start-up companies thrive.

Specifically, BerWin targets the creation of an alternative educational path for the region's youth, like August's inaugural Founderfest, business acceleration for local businesses, and support for start-ups.

Mr Berriman said BerWin's ultimate goal can be measured by the "growth of successful local ventures”, and more meaningful employment for Fraser Coast's youth.