Bay businesswoman shares regional success story

Go Girl owner Vanessa Matthews wants others know that it is possible to start and run a successful multifaceted business from regional areas like Hervey Bay. Picture: Lacee Froeschl

It all started when Vanessa Matthews was 21 and had just $3000 in the bank.

She had a vision for a brand that would potentially go nationwide.

And just that it did, and more – all from in regional Hervey Bay.

The businesswoman runs Vannigy Fashions which acquired four labels: Go Girl, Bodacious, Villa Living Homewares and Jar of Hearts.

Marketed as Go Girl, the fashion company is a wholesale brand that sells to 400 accounts Australia wide.

It has two retail stores, an e-commerce site and employs about 17 women in retail alone.

Go Girl brought their shop to the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.

The local retailer was located at Pialba Place next door to Big W for about five years, but after an eight-month forced closure due to COVID-19, and other rental issues, they reopened along the Esplanade at Torquay.

Mrs Matthews said the restrictions imposed by the pandemic seemed to be a blessing in disguise for her, with her business having grown significantly since March 2020, without leaving her Hervey Bay home.

“Bricks and mortar has been dying a slow agonising death since the Global Financial Crisis,” she said.

“The first three months of COVID were dreadful, Go Girl’s wholesale accounts stopped ordering completely, we closed both stores completely.

“Without the government funding and institutional support that was there, I don’t know what we would have done.

“But it gave us the breathing space financially to have that support to be able to make some really significant changes.”

In addition to upgrading software, the homewares brand Villa Living Homewares took off, and a new label joined the Vannigy Fashion family – Jar of Hearts.

“Since COVID we have enjoyed the best business we have had in a very long time,” Mrs Matthews said.

“I want to show people that you can run a successful profitable business in a regional area.

“We’ve done it, for almost 30 years next year.

“Now stepping out into this space, we feel something has changed, something wonderful.”