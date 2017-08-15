Bay butcher chases Sausage King title at Ekka

MAD BUTCHER: Scotty's Mad About Meats owner Scotty Reid is hoping to be crowned Sausage King at the Ekka this year.

SCOTTY Reid has already snagged the title of best gourmet sausages in the Wide Bay region, but the passionate local referred to as the 'mad butcher' has his eyes set on a Queensland crown.

The Scotty's Mad About Meats owner is heading to Brisbane this weekend for the Sausage King event at the Ekka.

His snags incorporate thai chilli, lime, coriander, ginger and garlic flavours.

"I won the regional heat at the Relish Festival,” Mr Reid said.

"Last year I came second at the Ekka so it'd be good to go all the way, and then have a chance at the Australian title.”

The passionate butcher first started the trade as a 15-year-old apprentice.

With more than three decades of experience, that means he has been a butcher for more than two thirds of his life.

He started the family-run store on Torquay Rd nine years ago to make his dream of owning a business come true.

It sells everything from beef, pork, lamb, chicken, goat, crocodile and kangaroo and of course a large selection of snag flavours.

Throughout the years, Mr Reid has donated a considerable amount of meat to community events and groups.

"There's a lot of people struggling, and donating is just one way we can help,” he said.

"When people support us, we want to support them.”

Scotty's Mad About Meats is located at 27 Torquay Rd, Pialba.